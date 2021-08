Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 09:37 Hits: 14

Candidates in areas with high concentrations of military voters are tailoring their messaging around the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan ahead of the 2022 midterms, betting that Americans’ usual apathy to foreign policy issues won’t apply to voters...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/568494-candidates-in-military-districts-tailoring-message-around-afghanistan