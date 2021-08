Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 15:00 Hits: 0

Hanif Sufizada got caught in Kabul as the Taliban took over. A scholar and resident of the US who works at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Sufizada describes his experience trying to leave.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2021/08/afghan-american-scholar-describes-his-fear-filled-journey-chaos-kabul-airport-plane-bound-home-us/184670/