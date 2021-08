Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said Afghanistan's political leaders are to blame for the collapse of the country's government.“Parts of the Afghan security forces fought bravely. But they were unable to secure the country. ...

