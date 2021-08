Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 16:11 Hits: 1

The Pentagon is vowing to accelerate evacuation flights out of Afghanistan after chaos at the airport Monday prompted the military to halt flights until the airfield could be secured.Within the next 24 hours, the U.S. military is planning to ramp up...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/568188-pentagon-aims-to-ramp-up-evacuation-flights-after-kabul-airport-chaos