Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Some blasted the school's loan program, saying they won't be able to pay it off if they don't get their GI Bill benefits.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/08/17/howard-university-offers-loans-student-vets-limbo-after-school-lost-gi-bill-eligibility.html