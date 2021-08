Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 21:50 Hits: 0

“OSI’s review will be thorough to ensure we obtain the facts regarding this tragic incident,” Stefanek said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased.”

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/jXVOAdAK3f0/