Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 15:42 Hits: 0

Stoltenberg says aid could resume to an “inclusive government." And at the White House: “We will have to take a hard look at how we proceed on any basis at all.”

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2021/08/there-no-afghan-government-nato-stops-aid-afghanistan-taliban-take-over/184586/