Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 17:15 Hits: 0

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/568197-us-reconstruction-mission-in-afghanistan-marked-by-too-many-failures-watchdog