Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 18:39 Hits: 0

The world got a glimpse of the chaotic scene in Afghanistan on Monday when videos and images were shared online showing the Taliban’s takeover of the capital, Kabul.The sights of Afghans trying to flee on a U.S. plane, Taliban fighters at the former...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/568040-watch-five-dramatic-moments-in-afghanistans-chaotic-collapse