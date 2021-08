Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 20:12 Hits: 1

The Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul to Qatar came near the record for most people ever flown in the Boeing airlifter.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2021/08/inside-reach-871-us-c-17-packed-640-people-trying-escape-taliban/184563/