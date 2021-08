Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 16:00 Hits: 0

North Carolina claims to be the “Nation’s Most Military Friendly State.” Now veterans are trying to capitalize on this dedication to the troops to persuade lawmakers to pass medical marijuana legislation. It’s an advocacy model that has led to success for pro-cannabis efforts elsewhere.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2021/08/veterans-push-medical-marijuana-conservative-south/184509/