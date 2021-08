Articles

Published on Monday, 16 August 2021

The Pentagon will send another 1,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help secure Kabul’s airport following a mad rush on the runway as thousands of Afghan civilians attempted to flee the nation, the Defense Department’s top spokesperson said Monday....

