Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 22:19 Hits: 7

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country.“The Biden Administration...

