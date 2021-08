Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 15:29 Hits: 0

The Taliban's advance into the capitol of Afghanistan dominated the Sunday morning talk shows, with multiple guests discussing the apparent imminent fall of the government.Secretary of State Antony Blinken argued that the group would've...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/567933-sunday-shows-afghanistan-dominates