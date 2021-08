Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 21:37 Hits: 3

The Army and Navy are preparing to conduct a second flight test of their hypersonic glide body, a critical milestone in the development of the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/A-2vseGxctE/