Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021

Democrats are coming to President Biden's defense as Afghanistan teeters on the brink of collapse weeks before the U.S. military mission there officially ends, arguing more time wouldn't make any difference.The Taliban have won control of half of...

