Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 23:56 Hits: 0

In the latest incident last month, China’s military said it chased a U.S. warship from an area that it claims in the South China Sea, a statement the U.S. Navy called false.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/L35cHR1Tf4U/