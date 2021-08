Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021

The Senate has confirmed President Biden’s pick for Navy secretary, Carlos Del Toro, making him the second Hispanic secretary in the Navy's history and filling the final service secretary position.Del Toro was confirmed by voice vote on Saturday...

