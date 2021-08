Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 19:06 Hits: 1

Dave Severance spent his retirement trying to set the record straight that there were two flag-raisings that morning in 1945.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/08/06/retired-marine-whose-troops-planted-us-flag-iwo-jima-dies.html