Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 19:46 Hits: 0

Dozens of House Democrats are pushing President Biden to “immediately” shrink the population being held at the Guantánamo Bay detention facility and “finally” shutter the prison.“We share your belief that after nearly two decades and tremendous...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/566581-house-democrats-call-on-biden-to-close-guantanamo-once-and-for-all