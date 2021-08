Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 21:49 Hits: 1

Boeing demonstrated its unmanned MQ-25 tanker could take commands from pilots midair and deviate from preplanned missions, in the first manned-unmanned teaming test for the drone.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/ZUc8dj1Vr_M/