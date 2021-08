Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 04 August 2021 19:47 Hits: 1

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/566380-fbi-provides-new-details-of-deadly-pentagon-attack