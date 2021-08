Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 20:57 Hits: 2

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday on Monday criticized defense contractors for “lobbying Congress to buy aircraft that we don't need.” The Navy’s top officer made the comments during a panel discussion at the Navy League’s...

