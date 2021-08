Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 00:03 Hits: 0

The first such deployment in almost 20 years is meant to uphold freedom of navigation in international waters, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/goitjkNGitY/