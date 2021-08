Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 10:54 Hits: 1

Although the Defense Department was notified in 2011 that it should be concerned about contamination from chemicals in firefighting foams and other sources, it was not required to act until 2016.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/08/01/dod-put-troops-and-families-risk-slow-response-forever-chemicals-report-finds.html