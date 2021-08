Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021

Conservatives have a new target in the culture wars: requiring women to register for the draft.The Senate Armed Services Committee included in its version of the annual defense policy bill a provision that would require women to register with the...

