Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 21:06 Hits: 3

The U.S. State Department cleared a sale of 18 CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters to Israel potentially worth $3.4 billion and the sale of 300 Javelin FGM-148 missiles to Thailand potentially worth $83.5...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/jy27B-gNIQ0/