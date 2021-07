Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 18:02 Hits: 0

In a new clinical trial, 67% of patients with PTSD had no symptoms after undergoing treatment that combines a popular illicit medication with therapy.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/29/you-can-forgive-yourself-molly-helps-vets-ptsd-new-study-says.html