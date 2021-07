Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 18:07 Hits: 0

You probably need a jeweler's eye to notice what is wrong with the 1st Cavalry Division’s current patch.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/29/cavalry-not-horsing-around-mismanufactured-patches-can-you-spot-error.html