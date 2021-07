Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 16:34 Hits: 0

The U.S. is reportedly planning to issue sanctions targeting Iran’s drone and guided missile programs, with officials citing potential threats to U.S. national security. The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. officials, who spoke on the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/565452-us-planning-to-target-iran-drone-guided-missile-programs-with-sanctions-report