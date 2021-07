Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 16:54 Hits: 0

CNO Adm. Mike Gilday said that “there are no plans right now to actually increase the numbers that rotate in and out of Singapore,” adding that he thinks the current operating model meets the Navy’s...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/GSNPRvfvZYQ/