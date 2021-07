Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 14:45 Hits: 0

A House Armed Services Committee subpanel wants the Pentagon to examine breathing issues faced by F-35 fighter jet pilots.In its portion of the annual defense policy bill, the tactical air and land forces subcommittee is asking the Defense...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/565227-house-panel-wants-probe-of-f-35-breathing-issues