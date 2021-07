Articles

Two Navy sailors died from COVID-19 complications in the past week, deaths that were revealed as the Pentagon on Wednesday moved to reimpose mask mandates at some of its installations.Capt. Corby Ropp, 48, of Swansboro, N.C., died July 23...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/565355-two-navy-sailors-die-of-covid-19-as-pentagon-orders-return-to-masks-in-some