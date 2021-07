Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 17:26 Hits: 2

The Senate Armed Services Committee has advanced President Biden’s nominee to lead the Navy, Carlos Del Toro.In a voice vote Tuesday, the committee advanced Del Toro alongside a group of four other civilian nominations and nearly 2,000 military...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/565061-senate-panel-advances-navy-secretary-nominee