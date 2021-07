Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 13:33 Hits: 2

In Singapore, defense secretary chides Beijing for “aggression...coercion...genocide” but says he wants a “constructive, stable relationship with China.”

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2021/07/we-will-not-flinch-austin-promises-us-will-continue-bolster-taiwans-self-defense/184058/