Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 20:25 Hits: 2

One panel of lawmakers is coming around to letting the Navy decommission its aging cruisers and reinvest the money into new ship construction, even as its Senate counterpart took the opposite...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/C4XDPmqKtJU/