Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 23:52 Hits: 1

The Senate has confirmed President Biden’s choice to be Air Force secretary after senators dropped holds on him.In a voice vote Monday evening, the Senate approved Frank Kendall to lead the Air Force.Kendall, formerly the Pentagon’s top weapons...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/564950-senate-confirms-bidens-air-force-secretary