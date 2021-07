Articles

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command, on Sunday declined to commit to ending airstrikes against the Taliban by the Aug. 31 deadline that has been set by officials.“I’m just not going to be able to comment about the future...

