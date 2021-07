Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 13:00 Hits: 2

Disabled American Veterans will be hosting their first "Day of Inspiration in Tampa, aimed at encouraging veterans to persevere through life after they retire from the armed forces.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/RH-AW0KIxwI/