Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 16:48 Hits: 2

The Senate Armed Services Committee's version of the FY22 defense policy bill would guardrails on the number of fighters, C-130s and B-1s the Air Force can retire.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/GM_i01tG5rU/