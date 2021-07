Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 20:27 Hits: 2

A U.S. Air Force officer has thanked a British photographer whose quick action ensured he landed safely after an engine in the aircraft he was piloting malfunctioned last week.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/23/us-air-force-pilot-thanks-british-man-who-guaranteed-happy-landing.html