Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 20:42 Hits: 2

U.S. forces have conducted an airstrike in Somalia against an al-Qaida affiliate — the second such U.S. attack against al-Shabab this week.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/23/us-airstrike-somalia-2nd-week-against-al-shabaab.html