Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 19:20 Hits: 3

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will reinstate five key Pentagon advisory boards after earlier this year suspending the committees and ousting last-minute appointees by former President Trump, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday.Press secretary John...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/564402-pentagon-chief-to-restore-advisory-panels-after-purge-of-trump-loyalists