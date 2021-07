Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 21:22 Hits: 2

Former Marine Thae Ohu's story became a very public symbol of the way military commanders can fail those under their care.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/23/they-choose-not-listen-thae-ohu-speaks-first-time-her-experience-marines.html