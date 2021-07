Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 19 July 2021

The Biden administration on Monday announced its first transfer of a detainee from Guantanamo Bay.Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, will be repatriated to Morocco from the detention facility, bringing the number of prisoners still detained...

