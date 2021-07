Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 18:39 Hits: 5

The White House is considering “all available avenues” to transfer prisoners and close the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.“Our goal is to close Guantanamo Bay,” Psaki said at a briefing. “I...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/563732-white-house-considering-all-available-avenues-to-close-guantanamo-bay