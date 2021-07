Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 15:24 Hits: 0

The United States is formally launching “Operation Allies Refuge” to evacuate Afghans who helped U.S. troops during the 20-year war and are facing threats to their lives from the Taliban, the Biden administration announced Wednesday.Flights out of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/562953-us-to-evacuate-afghans-who-assisted-us-military