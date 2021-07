Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:10 Hits: 0

Bush also raised concerns about Afghans who served as interpreters and in other jobs for the U.S. and NATO allies.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/14/afghanistan-withdrawal-mistake-may-lead-unspeakable-harm-women-bush-says.html