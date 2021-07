Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 20:38 Hits: 1

Russia is warning the U.S. against entering former Soviet Union nations in Central Asia once the Biden administration has completed its full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, issued the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/562818-russia-warns-us-against-deploying-troops-in-central-asia-after-afghanistan