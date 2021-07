Articles

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion.Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in...

